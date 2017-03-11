Sugar city search for Miss World

Update: 2:24PM FOR the first time ever, Miss World Fiji auditions are taking place outside of Suva in the sugar city Lautoka today.
FOR the first time ever, Miss World Fiji auditions are
taking place outside of Suva in the sugar city Lautoka today.
MWF Director Andhy Blake said the response today was good although
he expected more interest when auditions are held in Nadi on March 18.
The search is on to find the 10 beauties who will contest
the Miss World Fiji 2017 crown after a successful outing to Washing D.C last
year by Pooja Priyanka.
Ms Priyanka reached the Top 20 in the talent competition and
Top 24 in the Beauty With a Purpose competition with a project which focused on
climate change adaptation work at Kumi Village, Verata.