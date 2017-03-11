Fiji Time: 8:57 PM on Saturday 11 March

Sugar city search for Miss World

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Update: 2:24PM FOR the first time ever, Miss World Fiji auditions are taking place outside of Suva in the sugar city Lautoka today.

MWF Director Andhy Blake said the response today was good although he expected more interest when auditions are held in Nadi on March 18.

The search is on to find the 10 beauties who will contest the Miss World Fiji 2017 crown after a successful outing to Washing D.C last year by Pooja Priyanka.

Ms Priyanka reached the Top 20 in the talent competition and Top 24 in the Beauty With a Purpose competition with a project which focused on climate change adaptation work at Kumi Village, Verata.








