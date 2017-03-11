Fishermen missing for a week

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:19PM THREE men are missing at sea after they failed to return home from a fishing trip last week.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the three left on a cabin fishing boat named White Rock.

The three fishermen include 50-year-old boat captain Vijendra Ordean of Qelewaqa, Labasa, Ramzan Ali, 60, and one other so far identified as Hirako.

Ms Naisoro said the trio left Labasa for Raviravi in Bua on Tuesday February 28.

�Information received is that they were stuck at San Rock Island near Yadua Island (Vuya district in Bua) where a boat was sent to search but with negative result,� she said.

Police have requested mariners and those on coastal areas in keep a look out and call the Northern Division Command on 9905 722.