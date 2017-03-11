New champs for Uluinakau 7s

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:18PM POLICE white defeated defending Uluinakau 7s champion, the Kombat Uluinakau Babaas in a 19 -14 sudden death encounter at Ratu Cakobau Park in the first cup quarter final.

In the first half Ilikimi Nayacakalou of the Police Whites team scored the opening try and another try to Sevanaia Nadruku which was successfully converted by Belasio Vukiwai to give them the lead 14-7.

The Uluinakau Babaas came in strong to level the score 14 all. Within five minutes Ulaisi Lovo scored the last try.

In the second quarter final Army Green defeated Army Red 26-5.

Defending Marist 7s Tabadamu won against First Light Taveuni 12-7 in the third quarterfinal.

The game between Police Blue and New Born Waibasaga is still underway.