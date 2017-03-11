Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Saturday 11 March

Power project

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, March 11, 2017

TWELVE families at Sabeto Village in Nadi will no longer sit in darkness in the evening or their children will not have to struggle with their studies in the evenings and early morning.

This is after their homes were lit up last Wednesday, connected to the national electricity grid through Government's rural electrification scheme.

Village spokesperson Lepani Matea said they were grateful for the State's assistance in ensuring the families had electricity, ending a four-year wait.

"We applied for this in 2013 and now several years later our request has been realised," he said.

"For the families, this means a lot because it means no more sitting in darkness in the evenings and their children who attend school have proper lighting to do their studies."

Assistant Roko Tui Ba, Iosefo Vereivalu, who officiated at the official lighting ceremony, said they were willing to work with more families from the province who wished to take advantage of the free scheme.

"This is a free initiative by the Government. Their request had gone through the DO's office and channelled through the provincial council and we work on facilitating the request," he said.

"For those who have paid some money, their money was refunded."








