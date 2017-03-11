President tours SPC's plant genetics centre

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote looks at plant species during his visit to CePaCT. Picture: SUPPLIED

PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote toured the Pacific Community's (SPC) Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT) on Thursday.

CePaCT supported the Fiji Government's response and recovery efforts by supplying planting material to the Ministry of Agriculture in the immediate aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, which devastated the country last year.

During his visit, the President witnessed first-hand how CePaCT conserved and provided access to the region's valuable plant genetic diversity.

Pacific Community (SPC) director-general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said SPC was honoured to host the President.

"Fiji is a valuable member of the organisation and hosts the largest of SPC's regional campuses," Dr Tukuitonga said. "The centre's location in Fiji ensures close engagement and collaboration with local stakeholders, including Fiji's ministries of Agriculture, Forests and Fisheries, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji for SPC's work in plant genetics and support for research undertaken at the Koronivia Research Station,"

SPC, through CePaCT, provides technical support to Fiji in relation to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, which contributes to sustainable food security.