Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Saturday 11 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

President tours SPC's plant genetics centre

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 11, 2017

PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote toured the Pacific Community's (SPC) Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT) on Thursday.

CePaCT supported the Fiji Government's response and recovery efforts by supplying planting material to the Ministry of Agriculture in the immediate aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, which devastated the country last year.

During his visit, the President witnessed first-hand how CePaCT conserved and provided access to the region's valuable plant genetic diversity.

Pacific Community (SPC) director-general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said SPC was honoured to host the President.

"Fiji is a valuable member of the organisation and hosts the largest of SPC's regional campuses," Dr Tukuitonga said. "The centre's location in Fiji ensures close engagement and collaboration with local stakeholders, including Fiji's ministries of Agriculture, Forests and Fisheries, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji for SPC's work in plant genetics and support for research undertaken at the Koronivia Research Station,"

SPC, through CePaCT, provides technical support to Fiji in relation to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, which contributes to sustainable food security.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baber names team for Vancouver 7s
  2. Baber: We have to be smarter
  3. 'Ice' returns, helps team win
  4. Poll issues
  5. Rape denial
  6. Jobs, cost of living
  7. Ministers celebrate festival of colours
  8. Singh: Pay them well
  9. Holi unity for special students
  10. Highway repairs, upgrade

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)