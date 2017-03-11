Pleas on fees collated

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Earlier this year, Mr Koroilavesau extended the 2016 fishing permits for fishermen to use this year until the proposed ammended qoliqoli access fees were finalised. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

SUBMISSIONS for the amendment of qoliqoli access fees received during the national consultation over the past year are being compiled.

Ministry of Fisheries director George Madden said the report would then be submitted to minister Semi Koroilavesau for final vetting and a decision on whether another major consultation was necessary at divisional level.

Mr Madden said the report would then be submitted to Cabinet, based on Mr Koroilavesau's decision.

"As of now, fishermen are continuing with their fishing activities in qoliqoli areas around the country," he said. "We are trying our best to complete the report and submit it to our minister for his decision before it is given to Cabinet. If our minister decides that a final round of consultation be done at divisional level then we will have one in Lautoka, Suva and Labasa."

Mr Madden described the submissions as positive and encouraging.

Earlier this year, Mr Koroilavesau extended 2016 fishing permits until the proposed amended qoliqoli access fees were finalised.