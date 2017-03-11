Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Saturday 11 March

Health workers workshop

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, March 11, 2017

THIRTY health workers in Cakaudrove will benefit after completing a two-day first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training session in Savusavu.

Conducted by the Rotary Club Savusavu, the workshop empowered the participants on basic lifesaving skills.

A statement from the club said health workers played an important role in their communities as the first point of contact during emergencies.

"The first group of CHW's first aid and CPR certification was successfully held last August with additional support from the Rotary Club of Santa Cruz, Carlifornia," the statement said. "This basic first aid and CPR training is the first of its kind most have received to date and health workers are taught the most critical components of basic first aid and CPR as well as basic water rescue techniques."








