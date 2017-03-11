Missions fail to comply

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition member and member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Aseri Radrodro speaking during the submission yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

FAILURE of compliance has been identified as the reason for the non-submission of the board of survey reports from the 18 Fijian missions overseas in 2014.

This was confirmed by Foreign Affairs Ministry director of finance Joe Tuima during their submissions to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva on Wednesday.

"The issue here is compliance from the missions in terms of submitting the board of survey report and realising its importance," he said.

"From 2015 we have strengthened in that aspect."

The committee heard that the non-submission of the board of survey reports had been a continuous issue.

The board of survey is the commencement of an assessment and stocktake of the stock (furniture and equipment) at a particular Fijian mission.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Robin Nair, has also clarified that after the strengthening of the submissions of the board of survey's report in 2015, there has not been any cases of missing furniture or equipment reported in any of the 18 Fijian missions.

Mr Nair said the ministry's headquarters in Fiji took full responsibility of the non-submission of this report.

He said the ministry had always ensured that its 18 Fijian missions overseas gained more in return than what it cost them to set up that particular mission.

He confirmed this while answering a question posed by Opposition parliamentarian Aseri Radrodro, who had asked how Government was gaining in return by increasing Fiji's missions overseas compared with the past 10 years.

"We have evaluation and monitoring of missions going on each month. Looking at the outcomes the missions are providing, we ask them to monetarise the returns that we get in to make sure that what we're putting in are less than what we of course get," said Mr Nair.

"It is very much driven by our outcomes and outcomes that are relevant to our government agenda here in terms of helping the domestic economy."