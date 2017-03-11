Bold move for change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mother Ashmeen Nisha and daughter Farana Fareen Nisha with their certificate during the Makoi Woman's Vocational Training Centre graduation yesterday. Picture: RAMA

IT was a proud moment for a mother and daughter as they graduated with a certificate in catering after completing a free eight-week course at the Makoi Women's Vocational Training Centre on Thursday.

Ashmeen Nisha, 42, said she was grateful to have completed a certificate with her daughter as she could now help her husband support their family financially.

"I used to do roadside vegetable selling before and I decided to join this course with my daughter who has just completed high school," she said.

"This course is very important for women who are struggling for their children and family and the best part is that it is free of charge so people should take advantage of such an initiative."

Farana Nisha, 18, said it was imperative that they both learnt an important skill as mother and daughter and they could now venture into their own business as a source of income for their family.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar acknowledged the vocational training centre that came under the Fiji Muslim League for providing a platform for women to develop their economic capacities.

"Women, more than men, lack access to financial capital and have limited opportunities to gain education, knowledge and skills that can lead to economic advancement," she said.

"Vocational training typically includes development of technical capacity, entrepreneurship and business skills that is tailored to labour market demands."

Ms Bhatnagar said since the program's inception in September 2015, 141 women had graduated and had been upskilled and empowered to contribute financially to their families' livelihoods.

A total of 49 women graduated on Thursday with a certificate in either catering or sewing.

The program does not limit any woman from enrolling into the school as there are no educational requirements.

An open day will be held at the school today and interested people can apply for courses available next term.