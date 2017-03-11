Parents' preference affects class size

/ Front page / News

THE most crowded classrooms in the country are in the Suva-Nausori corridor, and the biggest class houses 64 Year 11 students.

Figures released by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy also showed that some schools in this region cramped more than 50 students from Year 1 to Year 13 classrooms.

Dr Reddy said overcrowding was not due to lack of space, but parents preference for a particular school.

He said there were schools that had only 12 Year 13 students.

The smallest size classroom was at a school that had only two Year 8 students.

"At the national level, our class sizes are well below 45," said Dr Reddy.

"Generally, the class size is larger in the urban schools compared with the rural schools for both primary and secondary schools.

"A perusal of the data by education districts also reveals that class size, on an average, is within acceptable range.

"It shows that the class size for primary school is the lowest in the Eastern District, with the value 9 and the highest in Suva, with the value 31.

"In the case of secondary schools, Eastern District has the lowest class size with 22 and Suva has the highest class size with 32. The problem of large class size is in some schools between the Suva and Nausori corridor

"Data shows that the class size for primary schools, Year 1 to 8 is around the same, ranging from 19 to 21.

"The largest class size for primary school is in Year 2. In the case of secondary schools, Year 9 to 13, the class size ranges from 25 to 28.

"In schools, located in the Suva Nausori corridor, some schools have very large class size while some have very small class size. So the problem of overcrowding is not due to lack of space, but because of parents preference for a particular school over the others," said Dr Reddy.