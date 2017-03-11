Singh: Pay them well

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Panellists at the two day Education Forum that concluded at Tanoa International Hotel, Nadi. PICTURE: KALESI MELE

IF we are serious about education, then the first step would be to make the teaching profession more attractive to high school students by paying more, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh.

Mr Singh said the best students would be drawn to the profession if they saw value in the job.

He was responding to a report this week that a student who scored three out of 100 in the Year 13 math external exams had become a primary schoolteacher.

"The question here is, what kind of students are we attracting for this very important job of educating our children," he said.

"If we are striving for quality education then one of the three basic pillars is we need quality teachers.

"We should be attracting top notch students from secondary schools and we can only do that if the job has an attractive remuneration.

"You get what you pay for."

Mr Singh said in 2015, the salary of first year teachers was reduced, the pay set for unqualified teachers.

He said while this was restored a year later after much pleading, the intake of certificate level teachers was ceased.

"Certificate level intake was removed, but the diploma level teachers' pay was reduced to the certificate level pay and those with degrees were paid the diploma level pay.

"Pay was downgraded so it was not what the student going into teacher training expected to get when he graduated.

"So what kind of message are we sending to students when the pay reflects the value we place on the profession. Is it as important a profession as we claim it to be?"

"When you want quality education, you can place all the support systems you want, but you have to begin with paying them well, training them well and keeping them motivated."

Mr Singh made similar statements at an Education Forum held in Nadi earlier this week.

At the forum, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said a good salary would motivate teachers and Government "has always ensured that this area is looked upon".

While talking about key variables that contribute to job satisfaction of teachers, Dr Reddy said the ministry looked forward to "adopting measures over the next four years to enhance teachers' job satisfaction as it will contribute positively towards effective delivery."