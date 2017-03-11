21st century child profile

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Education needs to look at ways to bridge the gap between what is perceived as the ideal 21st century child and what an actual 21st century child is like.

Sharing her experience, Fiji National University pro vice-vhancellor Learning and Teaching, Dr Eci Nabalarua said university students tended to be "very unruly and more daring".

"If someone was to ask me what is the actual profile of the 21st century child and with what I am seeing with the students that we deal with, is that they are very rights protected and know that they are protected by a whole range of rights and there is little respect for authority and elders," he said.

"There is a level of delinquency and truancy that is not being managed by the parents or custodians. I am surprised by the rich level of boldness that they are actually reflecting in their daily lifestyle and they are very tech savvy."

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said while they were aware of the profile and characteristics of a 21st century child, their priority was in looking at ways to diversify the curriculum in both primary and high school education, and adapting to the children's environment and needs.

"Children who have reached our primary and secondary school system should be learning things relevant to contemporary labour market and should also be abreast with development in our Fijian society as well as the global world," he said.

"At the end of the day the children that come out of our school system should not only be local but global citizens.

"We see our curriculum development as dynamic.

"Those changes that are happening every year, for example climate change, we now have climate change education as part of our curriculum as well as sustainable development goals."

Dr Reddy said they were investing more into technology and ensuring students were computer literate.

"At the moment we have a significant amount of money going towards the IT component of academics. We are urging our schools to ensure that computer labs are working and functional and that computer classes are compulsory for every child."