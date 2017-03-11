FRA focuses on upgrades

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Road infrastructure development remains a top priority for the Fijian Government and the FRA is working hard to ensure that the taxpayers' money is put to good use. Picture: File

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) will focus on maintaining rural roads, footpaths, construction of some Irish-crossings and bridges around the country.

FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said FRA's work program stretched across all divisions for the urban and rural networks.

Mr Goes said the inclement weather experienced by the country would not affect FRA's budget for the year.

"Road infrastructure development remains a top priority for the Fijian Government and the FRA is working hard to ensure that the taxpayers' money is put to good use," he said.

He said FRA pro-actively maintained, planned and developed the road network to meet Fiji's immediate and long-term needs.

"The focus in 2017 is increased drainage on unsealed roads, and to continue restoring the current network of sealed roads by resealing and rehabilitation projects," he said.

Meanwhile, FRA program manager bridges and jetties, Nixon Toremana said work on the Vatuwaqa and Stinson Parade bridges was expected to be completed next year.

"Construction of both the bridges is programmed to take 29 months. Work is progressing and will be completed next year, weather permitting," he said.