Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Saturday 11 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA focuses on upgrades

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 11, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) will focus on maintaining rural roads, footpaths, construction of some Irish-crossings and bridges around the country.

FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said FRA's work program stretched across all divisions for the urban and rural networks.

Mr Goes said the inclement weather experienced by the country would not affect FRA's budget for the year.

"Road infrastructure development remains a top priority for the Fijian Government and the FRA is working hard to ensure that the taxpayers' money is put to good use," he said.

He said FRA pro-actively maintained, planned and developed the road network to meet Fiji's immediate and long-term needs.

"The focus in 2017 is increased drainage on unsealed roads, and to continue restoring the current network of sealed roads by resealing and rehabilitation projects," he said.

Meanwhile, FRA program manager bridges and jetties, Nixon Toremana said work on the Vatuwaqa and Stinson Parade bridges was expected to be completed next year.

"Construction of both the bridges is programmed to take 29 months. Work is progressing and will be completed next year, weather permitting," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baber names team for Vancouver 7s
  2. Baber: We have to be smarter
  3. 'Ice' returns, helps team win
  4. Poll issues
  5. Rape denial
  6. Jobs, cost of living
  7. Ministers celebrate festival of colours
  8. Singh: Pay them well
  9. Holi unity for special students
  10. Highway repairs, upgrade

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)