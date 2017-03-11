Huge potential for freshwater mussels

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image THE district of Naitasiri and Nadroga province produce 25,287 kilograms of freshwater mussels or Kai (Batissa violacea) on a weekly basis that is circulated in markets around Viti Levu. Picture: File

THE Naitasiri and Nadroga province produce 25,287 kilograms of freshwater mussels, or kai (Batissa violacea), that is circulated in markets around Viti Levu on a weekly basis.

A thesis research by Nanise Kuridrani of the Fisheries Ministry revealed there were revenue earning potential in the kai fishery for communities along the major rivers of Viti Levu if constraints were addressed. Among constraints faced in the kai market locally, the research found that even though the kai fishery had supported livelihood to some extent, the lack of market access and the poor market condition appeared to restrict further wealth creation.

"The lack of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) compliance in most processing companies supplying the supermarkets and export markets further restricts market access," the research revealed.

"With more Pacific Islanders migrating to Australia and New Zealand, food safety through HACCP certification and compliance must be addressed.

"In such a case, training of harvesters, retailers and processors on food safety to be conducted and the enforcement of the Fiji Food Safety Regulation 2009 to be monitored."

Addressing these constraints would improve the standard and quality of the kai value chain on Viti Levu.

The research also found that availability of space was a major issue in markets affecting the quality of the mussels.

The research was carried out in the provinces of Rewa, Naitasiri, Nadroga, Tailevu, and Ba in 27 villages and two settlements.

Ms Kuridrani presented the research during the Women in Fisheries Forum held in Suva.