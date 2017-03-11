Delicacy 'sold rather than eaten'

/ Front page / News

A value chain analysis of wild caught mud crab fishery conducted by the Wildlife Conservation Society revealed that a higher proportion of crabs were sold than eaten.

A similar analysis conducted in the Suva market revealed that all mud crabs purchased from the Suva market were live, with 66 per cent of these live crabs bought in bundles and 34 per cent as individual crabs.

Presented during the Women in Fisheries Forum in Suva this week, the report revealed that mud crabs continued to be collected by hand with low technology method employed during the process.

"Villages with market access use high diversity of methods including boats," the report revealed.

"All middlemen interviewed during the research were owners of their company with middlemen based in Savusavu, Lekutu (Bua), Caubati, Nabouwalu and Nadi Town.

"Only two of the middlemen had formal business arrangements with their suppliers while middlemen purchased and sold mud crabs based on a number of criteria especially size and weight."

"Only 22 per cent of people interviewed stated a preference for crabs from specific areas like Tailevu (26 per cent) or Rewa (15 per cent)," the report revealed.

"Reasons for the preferred sources were based on size, quality and safe to eat.

"Many consumers (65 per cent) avoided certain sources because crabs were polluted and poisonous, and 30 per cent due to high prices."

The report revealed that areas avoided by consumers included Suva, Laucala Bay and Vatuwaqa (45 per cent), as well as Waiqanake, Rewa, Laqere and Nadera.

About 88 per cent of people involved in the mud crab industry in Bua were women.