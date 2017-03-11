Mud crab numbers drop

/ Front page / News

CONCERNS have been raised on the drop in population of mud crabs in Bua following Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, as its harvesting increases with majority sold to middlemen.

Bua Fiji Locally Managed Marine Areas fisheries representative Tarusila Veibi conducted a research on the subject.

During a presentation at the Women in Fisheries Forum in Suva this week, it was revealed that before TC Winston, 25 per cent of mud crabs caught in eight districts in the province were used for consumption, while 24 per cent were sold to middlemen and 23 per cent sold at local markets.

The research revealed that after the cyclone all mud crabs caught in the province were sold to either middlemen or local markets for revenue.

"Less than half of the mud crab fishers interviewed started harvesting mud crabs within a month after the cyclone," the research revealed.

"In the Lekutu district 30 per cent of fishers had stopped collecting mud crabs while all fishers in the Kubulau district stopped collecting mud crabs altogether.

"Damage to infrastructure and collection sites, that is mangroves and crab holes, were given as the primary reasons that fishers had stopped collecting mud crabs," research revealed.

In a bid to ensure the sustainability of mud crab populations in the province, research identified a few strategies to address the issue, ensuring that government support to fishing communities was gender sensitive.

"Provide up to date information to women fishers on pricing to ensure they get a fair price for their mud crabs," the research said.

It said villages and districts should be encouraged to establish regulations or guidelines for the mud crab fishery which promotes the resilience of the fishery to cyclone events.

"Ensure districts with damaged mangrove tabu areas remain closed to help promote recovery and the continuation of monitoring of mud crab fishery to gauge the recovery of the fishery," the research added.