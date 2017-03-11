Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Saturday 11 March

Focus on resources

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 11, 2017

"IN order to maintain our ocean space, we need to focus on how we are going to get our resources."

These were the words of Wildlife Conservation Society director Sangeeta Mangubhai while speaking at the national multi-stakeholder workshop on the oceans conference in Suva yesterday.

According to Ms Mangubhai, the resources include human and financial resources which would play a vital part in sustaining the ocean needs.

"We got to move away from saying the action is that we need more resources which includes human and financial resources.

"We need to focus on the opportunities out there that we should be tapping into like, do we need to look at different schemes in Fiji which might bring back good resources towards good ocean management."

Ms Mangubhai said by investing in resource issues, the parties could develop a road map on achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 before its actual time frame.

"We can assess and look at the different mechanisms out there in the country and ones that are going to be viable or not," she said.

"We should also engage more with the Ministry of Economy because they have a lot of experienced personnel which will be able to get feedback on which ones suit Fiji and which ones don't.

"We also should get lawyers involved to see where these schemes fit into the current laws in Fiji."

Ms Mangubhai said in the Pacific region, parties involved should be emphasising more on integrated coast to ocean management.

"The actions we undertake on land has a big impact on the marine environment. We should also make sure that different sectors are engaging and working together so that we know how we are going to use our ocean space wisely. We got some good systems and foundations already in place which we could actually build up on."








