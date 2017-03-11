United approach to ocean's challenges

/ Front page / News

THE ocean and its resources play a vital role in sustaining the environment in the Pacific.

This was the message at the two-day national multi-stakeholder workshop on the ocean conference held in Suva which ended yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Robin Nair, said all the parties involved played a major role in the implementation phase of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.

"As representatives of Government, civil society and the private sector, all our roles are equally important and crucial to ensure the integrity of the delivery of SDG 14," he said.

"In this regard, we must all work together, hand in hand. The multi-faceted and multi-layered challenges facing the ocean require a multi-stakeholder approach."

Mr Nair said it required the commitment and engagement of stakeholders at national, regional and global levels.

"The unrelenting degradation of the ocean should be matter of grave concern for us all. We have been taking more resources from the marine environment than it can sustainably provide us and through marine pollution and debris, illegal and destructive fishing practices, and the man-made effects of climate change," he said.

"We are severely testing the ability of the oceans and seas to maintain significant life for the sustenance of generations to come."

According to Mr Nair, Fiji will also preside at the ocean conference in June.

"This will be the first UN conference on oceans. It will provide political impetus for the much needed paradigm shift that the ocean desperately deserves," he said.