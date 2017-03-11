1077 child abuse cases

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation received 1077 cases of child abuse last year of which 623 were girls and 454 boys.

The highest types of abuse listed in their records were child negligence, teenage pregnancy, sexual harassment and molestation.

For last year alone, the ministry received 305 cases of children negligence and 109 cases of teenage pregnancy.

Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the high number recorded could be the result of awareness programs held in villages and communities which had been consistent for the past few years. Child negligence also includes lack of supervision, evident failure to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical care.

The ministry assisted 144 girls and 161 boys who were neglected.

"There are some programs that are ongoing within the ministry, this is in relation to children. The big one, as it is, is community awareness," said Mrs Vuniwaqa.

"We have awareness officers in the different divisions who go out from village to village talking about child protection and issues relating to it.

"That is ongoing and we are also supported by our partners UNICEF in particular.

"What we see is a need to take it out not only as a ministry, but also with our partners.

"We have taken the first step last week to engage with our religious partners."

The ministry also received 133 cases where girls were sexually harassed or molested and in the same category there were 12 boys.

It recorded one case where a girl was sexually exploited commercially.