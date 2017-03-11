Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Saturday 11 March

Yacata villagers happy with 22 rebuilt homes

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, March 11, 2017

VILLAGERS in Yacata had reason to rejoice as 22 houses out of the 34 that were badly damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year have been rebuilt.

Yacata in Cakaudrove was one of the villages that were badly affected during TC Winston.

Eight families still live in tents while four are living with relatives.

Village headman Peni Qusa said they had been blessed in receiving building materials despite the shortage of materials at various hardware shops throughout the country.

"The last shipment we had this year was in January and we are still waiting for more to come," he said.

Mr Qusa said the construction of new houses was done mainly by the villagers.

"We don't have a certain carpenter to build the houses in the village but we have been helping each other with the rebuilding of houses and getting everything back together," he said.

"Our main focus is to get the rest of the family who are still living in tents to have a chance to enter their new home before end of this year."

Mr Qusa said their work had progressed really well throughout the village.








