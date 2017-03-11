Women display innovative artefacts at multiracial show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sadro Womens Club members duirng the Navua Womens Craft Show at Thompson Park in Navua yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

HUNDREDS of women gathered to showcase their various artefacts and handiwork at the Serua, Namosi and Multiracial Group Craft show held in Navua yesterday.

Finau Cawaki from Sadro Women's Club said the event was imperative as it provided rural women a platform to showcase the artefacts which they had worked tirelessly on and it made them proud to continue with their handiwork.

"The 40 women in our club meet up once a week to try and come up with innovative crafts to make and this craft show is very important as it not only acts as a social meeting ground but we also get to learn from each other," she said.

"Since we all have different talents, what someone knows, another wouldn't,therefore we are able teach one another and build each other up."

There was a variety of traditional artefacts from bags, fans, mats, tapa cloth and innovative recycled materials which the women had made use of.

Tavaita Tubainavatu from Navutulevu Women's Club said pandanus leaves called draudrekwa were a forgotten traditional treasure of the villagers which had been revived by the women and made into beautifully hand-woven mats.

"Apart from reviving our treasured pandanus leaves, we have taken the time to use shells we have found on the beach into jewellery and belts," she said.

"We have also reused tuna cans and made them into pot holders."

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the craft show depicted the uniqueness of crafts that each province was well known for, depicting the level of commitment invested in maintaining traditional values and talents by women artisans of the country.

"It had been an exciting exercise for the ministry with the Fiji Arts Council to identify rural women artisans with their products, which are of a certain quality and ensure that they are linked to markets, domestically and internationally as well," she said.

"Your attendance this morning does not only indicate your willingness to participate in such platforms, but more importantly it shows your ability to capitalise on the economic opportunities provided by this platform as a means of livelihood for your families and communities," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.