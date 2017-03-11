$33k for shop

/ Front page / News

THE New Zealand High Commission gave $33,000 to the Yacata Village shop committee in Cakaudrove to rebuild the shop.

The shop was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

Yacata Co-operative Ltd patron Laisa Vulakoro said the site for the village shop had been changed.

"We applied for the New Zealand High Commission grant and we supplied all the requirements that they wanted and it was approved," said Ms Vulakoro.

"Now they have moved the location of the shop, it was next to the beach before, but now it's been moved further inland."

The new village shop will be equipped with a water tank and a generator.

The Yacata Co-op is run by the village committee members, headed by chairman, Etuate Vulakoro.

Ms Vulakoro and the rest of the committee members were informed by the Department of Cooperatives about the New Zealand High Commission's grant.

At present, the villagers are limited to buying essential food supplies from the village canteen and travel to Taveuni, which is 34 miles away, for other food and household items that are not available in the village canteen.

Yacata Island has a population of more than 200 inclusive of children.