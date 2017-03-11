'Highest level' UN post

/ Front page / News

THE appointment of Assistant Commissioner of Police Unaisi Vuniwaqa as the Deputy Police Commissioner of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) will strengthen Fiji's impression in the rank of the United Nations Police.

A statement by the Fiji Police Force yesterday said ACP Vuniwaqa's appointment was of the highest level since Fiji's first involvement with the United Nations (UN) in the past 30 years.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said ACP Vuniwaqa's achievement would be etched in the Fiji Police Force's history books and the institution was feeling a massive sense of euphoria as it celebrated her appointment.

"The appointment augurs well not only for our women officers but all women in our beloved nation. This will also open up a number of opportunities for future engagements with the UN," he said.

"As we continue to commemorate the achievements and contributions of our women at various International Women's Day celebrations around the country, the news of ACP Vuniwaqa's appointment is sure to provide further impetus for girls and women that anything is achievable."

Brig-Gen Qiliho also highlighted that previously the highest appointment made with regards to an officer from the Fiji Police Force was for the current Chief Administration Officer (CAO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Itendra Nair, who was appointed UNMISS Chief of Staff for a period of two years from 2013 to 2015.