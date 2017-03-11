Rape denial

/ Front page / News

ONE of the men accused of raping a 17-year-old in 2015 yesterday denied raping the complainant, saying instead that their sexual relations were consensual.

The accused, Josefa Bera, revealed this when he took the witness stand for the defence at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

He also told the High Court the complainant was acting like she wanted to have sex with him.

Mr Bera and Matorino Badogo are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence that took place at the Fiji Golf Course.

In his evidence, Mr Bera said he met the complainant at Temptations 2 nightclub in Suva on the eve of the alleged offence.

The alleged incident took place the morning of September 11, 2015.

He said he knew the complainant because her ex- boyfriend was also a bouncer at the said nightclub.

Mr Bera said while at the nightclub the complainant first came to him because she was angry at him for dancing with another girl.

He said after that the complainant approached him to dance and they kissed on the dance floor.

Mr Bera said by then the complainant was already showing signs that she liked him.

After 1am, the two and Mr Badogo caught a taxi. He said they sat close to each other and kept kissing while in the taxi.

He said the complainant was aware they were going to consume some more alcohol at the golf course at Rifle Range in Vatuwaqa.

Mr Bera alleged that when they got off, the complainant held his hand and they took the lead while Mr Badogo followed.

He said the complainant consumed some Chinese Whiskey with them.

Twenty minutes into their drinking, Mr Bera alleged they started kissing again and he was touching the complainant.

He claimed the complainant did not get angry nor did she push his hands away.

He said they went to a mangrove swamp nearby where they then engaged in consensual sexual relations.

He alleged the complainant did not say anything.

On their way to the road, he said the complainant approached him again to have sex. He initially agreed but did not follow through with the act.

He said the complainant was then angry at him after she realised her phone had gone missing.

He denied taking the complainant's phone.

Mr Bera said he then left while Mr Badogo and the complainant remained at the aforementioned place.

The trial continues before Justice Perera on Monday.