Families assisted

+ Enlarge this image Ponipate Turagalevu the five years old and son of an inmates recieved the stationary from the Fiji Corrections Commissioner Francis Kean during the presentation yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Adi Mirini Sorowale aspires to be a doctor.

Despite being away from her parents, she believes that she can achieve her goal and make her parents proud.

Her parents have been behind bars since last year.

Sorowale and her two siblings were among the underprivileged inmates' children who received stationery packs from BSP Life, in partnership with the Fiji Corrections Service (FSC) yesterday. She and her siblings are being looked after by her aunt and their 74-year-old grandmother.

Her aunt, Nanise Vakatale, said she worked to ensure that her two nephews and niece were always happy.

"I have six children and four are still in school and I do not have any problems looking after the children because they are still young and they deserve the love and support from their families," she said.

"They do have their moments where I see that they miss their parents but I take them on outings whenever I feel that they're missing their parents."

Commissioner of Corrections Francis Kean said a cheque for $1000 received from BSP Life was divided to help purchase $200 worth of stationery for underprivileged inmates' children.

Five families were

assisted.

"We hope this generous donation by BSP Life will be put to good use," he said.