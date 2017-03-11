Tabua theft case sent back to lower court

/ Front page / News

SIX men who allegedly broke into the residence of former president and prime minister, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, have had their case remitted to the Suva Magistrates Court.

James Kacilala, Josua Gaunavinaka, Tevita Lagiloaloa, Waisake Kotoisuva, Akapusi Qera and Pita Kautapola appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Justice Perera granted an application by the State for the matter to be transferred back to the Magistrates Court where he advised bail should then be decided.

Mr Kacilala, Mr Gaunavinaka, Mr Lagiloaloa, Mr Kotoisuva and Mr Qera are charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft while Mr Kautapola is charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft .

The five men were alleged to have been consuming homebrew at Tubou Village in Lakeba, Lau last month when they thought of breaking into Ratu Mara's house.

The alleged offence took place on February 5.

The five allegedly broke into the residence and stole assorted bottles of alcohol which were believed to have been inside Ratu Mara's room.

Mr Kautapola was alleged to have broken into the same house and stole 42 whale's tooth which was inside a wooden chest also inside Ratu Mara's room.

The men have been remanded.