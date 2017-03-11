Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Saturday 11 March

Pay issue

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 11, 2017

NEW teachers who were employed after 2014 are earning about $2000 less than those who joined before 2014, despite a salary increase that year.

This was the claim made by Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh.

Mr Singh said those who started before 2014 were paid a salary of $18,000 per annum while those who entered service from 2014 onwards began on $16,160.

And, he explained, this was despite some of the newer teachers holding higher qualifications.

Mr Singh said if nothing was done to immediately to address the issue, the FTU would take the matter up through the industrial relations dispute mechanism.

"When Government gave salary increases of between 8 and 23 per cent to the entire civil service before the election, the starting salaries of certificate holders, after increase, became $16,160 and diploma holders became $18000," he explained.

"In 2014 all those who were employed from beginning of 2014, came into the teaching sector with diploma qualification because there is no more certificate level certification. All universities are now graduating students with diplomas.

"We have written to the Education Ministry advising them to change this."

Questions sent to the Education Minister on Thursday and again yesterday in relation to the claims made by the FTU remain unanswered.








