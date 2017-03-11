SCC, Guangdong seal MOU on relationship

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Public Utilities Parveen Bala (left), Special Administrator Suva City, Chandu Umaria, Director-General,Foreign Affairs office of Guangdong Province, Chen Quiyan and Zhang Ping Ambassa

CONSTRUCTION of a friendship garden and landmark building at the FDB foreshore as well as the renovation of the Suva Civic Centre auditorium and lower hall will begin soon.

This is after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suva City Council (SCC) and the Guangdong Province of the People's Republic of China yesterday.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the sister city relationship between Suva and Guangdong Province began in 2010 when they signed their first MOU.

"The second MOU between SCC and Guangdong Province was signed on June 1, 2015, and it was for the purpose of expanding upon the friendship between the two countries and further developing, the exchanges and co-operation between the two cities," Mr Kumar said.

He said the two projects would be funded by Guangdong Province.

"Suva Civic Centre auditorium renovations have been overdue and the renovation program includes upgrading the interior outlook and introducing new seats, sound system and an improved gallery area," Mr Kumar said.

" Friendship Park shall have different varieties of flower gardens and the landmark building will be used for cultural exchanges, vocational training cultural display."

Director general Foreign Affairs office of Guangdong Province Chen Qiuyan said Guangdong was a coastal province of southeast China, sharing borders with Hong Kong and Macau.

He said the gross domestic product (GDP) of the province made up a little more than 10 per cent of the national total.

Mr Qiuyan stated the MOU would help to further develop the relationship between the province and the council in the years to come.

The MOU documents were signed by SCC special administrator Chandu Umaria and the director general Foreign Affairs office of Guangdong Province Chen Qiuyan.