Association pleads for centre

/ Front page / News

THE hurdle has remained high for a community that has been "crying" for 50 years for a place of their own.

Western Disabled People's Association president Jai Raj claimed repeated requests to governments over the past five decades for a centre where workshops, training and empowerment programs could be held have been ignored.

This neglect, he said, would form the basis of the association's submission at the national budget consultation for disabled people which will be held on March 15 at the Returned Service League Hall in Lautoka.

"If we have our own place, we will be able to do a lot more to help the 20,000 disabled people that live in the West," he said.

"Apart from having our own centre, we will also be making submissions for a better social pension and poverty alleviation scheme for our most severely disabled members.

"These are people living with severe disabilities who are unable to earn a living due to the nature of their disability. At the moment we receive $50 a month cash and $50 food voucher and everyone knows that $100 a month does not go very far these days."

Mr Raj said requests were made to the Social Welfare Department for assistance in the provision of essential medical aid such as diabetes testing strips but no assistance has been received as yet.

Association secretary Harry Kissun said it had been difficult for the association to conduct training programs because of the temporary nature of the premises they were using as an office.

"We are based at my brother's place in Malamala St and we occupy a room at the back of a building," he said.

Questions sent to the Social Welfare Department on Thursday in regards to the claims made by the Western Disabled People's Association remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.