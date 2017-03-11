Plans for resilient crossings

/ Front page / News

ENGINEERS from the Fiji Roads Authority have inspected Irish crossings across the Western Division and are looking at designs for concrete-based approaches to make them more resilient during natural disasters such as flooding.

"There are plans to design and construct solutions with concrete in them for these approaches," the FRA said in a statement.

"In terms of the concrete-based solution, FRA engineers are currently sourcing designs and that must be reviewed and costs approved before it can be rolled out this year."

The FRA said among its priority Irish crossing repair projects was the causeway at Nasivi, Vatukoula.

Residents living in the area had raised serious concerns about the poor state of the approaches to the crossing.

The FRA said it would begin reinstatement work at Nasivi once water levels receded.

The authority said Irish crossings were often more preferable than bridges in some areas because they were easier to maintain and repair should they be damaged in a flood event and were often reopened to communities much faster.