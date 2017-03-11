Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Saturday 11 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Plans for resilient crossings

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 11, 2017

ENGINEERS from the Fiji Roads Authority have inspected Irish crossings across the Western Division and are looking at designs for concrete-based approaches to make them more resilient during natural disasters such as flooding.

"There are plans to design and construct solutions with concrete in them for these approaches," the FRA said in a statement.

"In terms of the concrete-based solution, FRA engineers are currently sourcing designs and that must be reviewed and costs approved before it can be rolled out this year."

The FRA said among its priority Irish crossing repair projects was the causeway at Nasivi, Vatukoula.

Residents living in the area had raised serious concerns about the poor state of the approaches to the crossing.

The FRA said it would begin reinstatement work at Nasivi once water levels receded.

The authority said Irish crossings were often more preferable than bridges in some areas because they were easier to maintain and repair should they be damaged in a flood event and were often reopened to communities much faster.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baber names team for Vancouver 7s
  2. Baber: We have to be smarter
  3. 'Ice' returns, helps team win
  4. Poll issues
  5. Rape denial
  6. Jobs, cost of living
  7. Ministers celebrate festival of colours
  8. Singh: Pay them well
  9. Holi unity for special students
  10. Highway repairs, upgrade

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)