Students plant trees

+ Enlarge this image Students of Vuda District School plant a tree to launch the Green Forest Project in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A GROUP of students from a Lautoka school were connected with nature yesterday through a tree planting exercise.

The event at Vuda District School is part of the school's green project, designed to instil awareness on the importance of native trees.

The three native trees planted in the school compound were vesi, ivi and masi.

School headteacher Osea Dau said students would nurture the plants on a daily basis.

"The native trees that we have planted will be very helpful to our students because most of these native trees are very hard to locate now," he said.

"Arbor Day has been phased out in schools which is why this project is very important."

The project was initiated by Fiji National University horticulturist Saga Dewan Pillay.

Mr Pillay said it was crucial that children became knowledgeable of their environment and the benefits of protecting it.

"The project is one of the few that I have planned to carry out," he said.

"I want to empower schools and villages all over Fiji to take ownership of their ancestral given natural environment and to maintain a supply of native timber, shrubs herbs and fruits."

Mr Dau said phase two of the project would be the construction of a nursery.