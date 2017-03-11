Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Saturday 11 March

Wet weather brings mixed results for sugar

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 11, 2017

THE spate of inclement weather has boosted sugarcane production in elevated areas, but at the same time it has caused some concern for farms located in low-lying flatland.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty made the comment after inspecting farms in the Western Division.

"We have noted good growth on slopes and elevated parts of the cane belt area, but the same can't be said of low-lying areas," he said.

"Most of the low-lying areas are waterlogged and we expect fertiliser leaching or fertiliser being washed away. My advice to growers is to clear stagnant water as much as possible and also to keep their farms free of weeds.

"Stagnant water poses issues in terms of plant growth and weeds affect plant production.

"Weeds also make it difficult for manual and mechanical cutters come harvesting season.

"It is in the best interest of growers to do maintenance on their farms because the more weeds they have, the higher the cost of harvesting."

Mr Chetty said with more showers expected because of another low pressure system entering the country this week, the onus was on farmers to prepare as best they could.

"Wherever possible they should try and improve drainage. We know they have financial constraints and industry is trying its best to address this issue."








