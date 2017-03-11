Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Saturday 11 March

Holi unity for special students

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, March 11, 2017

THE celebration of Holi didn't exclude anyone as special students of the Labasa School for the Handicapped organised a community event.

Parents, friends and groups of the Hindu faith joined students as they painted their faces with different colours signifying the celebration of Holi.

School head Mukesh Chand said visitors and the various groups of the Hindu faith asked to visit the students to celebrate Holi with them.

"This is a special day where we strive for the best and shine light in the darkness of life and have truth over the lies of life," he said.

"The students danced and painted each other's faces during the celebration.

"Teachers also joined in the celebration and it was encouraging because it provided a time of unity."

Mr Chand said Holi was a time of unity and oneness.

"We put aside all our differences as Holi is about equality, love and celebration," he said.

"It's also a time for our students to celebrate this Holi day together."

Students ended their celebration with lunch and refreshments provided by the visitors.








