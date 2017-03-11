Highway repairs, upgrade

/ Front page / News

DESPITE the deteriorating weather, Fulton Hogan Hiways has committed a team to maintain and stabilise the condition of the Labasa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu highways.

The company's stabilising supervisor, George Hughes, said the team would work on a distance of 1.3 kilometres.

"We have completed 800 metres and we are now working on the next 1.3 km of the section of Labasa-Nabouwalu highway, preparing it for sealing," he said.

"Repairs and upgrades to the road include digging out the deteriorated material, replacing with new aggregate, grading and reshaping.

"We will use special stabilisation equipment to improve the pavement strength," he said.

Mr Hughes said the roadside drainage had also been improved with its capacity upgraded.

"We have also widened the road from 7.5 metres to 8.5 metres for safety improvements," he said.

Other road networks have been identified for similar upgrading works.

Mr Hughes said roads in Labasa near the FSC Mill and Namoli Rd had been included for upgrading works.