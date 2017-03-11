Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Saturday 11 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Highway repairs, upgrade

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, March 11, 2017

DESPITE the deteriorating weather, Fulton Hogan Hiways has committed a team to maintain and stabilise the condition of the Labasa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu highways.

The company's stabilising supervisor, George Hughes, said the team would work on a distance of 1.3 kilometres.

"We have completed 800 metres and we are now working on the next 1.3 km of the section of Labasa-Nabouwalu highway, preparing it for sealing," he said.

"Repairs and upgrades to the road include digging out the deteriorated material, replacing with new aggregate, grading and reshaping.

"We will use special stabilisation equipment to improve the pavement strength," he said.

Mr Hughes said the roadside drainage had also been improved with its capacity upgraded.

"We have also widened the road from 7.5 metres to 8.5 metres for safety improvements," he said.

Other road networks have been identified for similar upgrading works.

Mr Hughes said roads in Labasa near the FSC Mill and Namoli Rd had been included for upgrading works.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baber names team for Vancouver 7s
  2. Baber: We have to be smarter
  3. 'Ice' returns, helps team win
  4. Poll issues
  5. Rape denial
  6. Jobs, cost of living
  7. Ministers celebrate festival of colours
  8. Singh: Pay them well
  9. Holi unity for special students
  10. Highway repairs, upgrade

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)