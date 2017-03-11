Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Saturday 11 March

Prices rise for vegies

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, March 11, 2017

LABASA market vendors fear the shortage of vegetables will lead to an increase in vegetable prices.

This is after many vegetable farms in the North were severely damaged by torrential rain in the past weeks.

Labasa market vendor Maya Wati of Wailevu in Macuata said she bought her vegetables at a much higher price because of the short supply.

"Many of the farmers who supply us with vegetables can no longer provide us with the same quantity as before," she said.

Ms Wati said they would have to buy a few vegetables so they could at least have something to sell at the market.

"The prices of vegetables have increased and the quantities have decreased so therefore we have no choice but to increase our selling prices," she said.

"A lot of tables that used to be filled with vegetables here in the market are now empty because there are few vegetables."

Farina Bibi of Labasa said she made small heaps of bhindi, beans, chillies and cucumber because of the price increase.

"A sack of baigan used to cost $10 and now it cost me $25 and my selling price is now $3 a heap, a bucket of okra used to cost me around $4 a bucket but now I get it for $7 half bucket which is not enough and I sell it for $2 a heap," she said.

"There is a huge increase in price of vegetables and customers would be frustrated at the amount of vegetables we sell them and as it is not enough."








