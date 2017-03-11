Rain devastates cane

/ Front page / News

THE torrential rain experienced in the Northern Division will have a negative impact on cane production this year, claims National Farmers Union's national president Surendra Lal.

Mr Lal said there would be a decrease in production of cane crops this year compared with previous years. "This is the third month we have been experiencing heavy rain in the North and a lot of farms have been washed out due to flood," he said.

He said a lot of farmers had lost a lot of money from their fertiliser that was washed away because of the unexpected heavy rain.

"The weather seemed different and nowadays we cannot tell whether it will be good weather or not because weather changes from a good sun shiny day to a lot of rain," he said. "Most of our farmers live and farm in low-lying areas and have had most of their farms damaged by flood resulting from poor drainage, which is one major issue that we face today."

Mr Lal said another biggest challenge faced by farmers were the damaged cane access roads.

"Most of these cane access roads, bridges and small culverts were washed out and this will cost money for maintenance work," he said.

"The amount of money allocated for cane access roads is not enough for the current situation we're faced with at the moment."

Mr Lal said the union would also seek the Government's assistance for additional funding for the cane access roads.

"If we don't have the roads fixed, then we will have a supply issue and the road problem is beyond our control," he said.

"If this happens then the mill will not have any cane to crush, which can lead to a loss in the whole industry."