FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, March 11, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard a funny tale about a colleague who was following the Fiji 7s team for the Las Vegas and Vancouver legs of the HSBC series.

In Vancouver, the colleague was fortunate enough to see snow for the first time.

And after checking in at his hotel, the colleague and a travel buddy put on some cold weather gear and ventured out to have their first feel of snow.

Beachcomber's colleague picked up two handfuls of the stuff and after some time looking it over said, "It feels just like ice" to which his travel buddy with a look of confusion said: "Karaik, of course it does, what did you expect it to feel like man?"








