Jobs, cost of living

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fruits and vegetables at the Municipal market in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

MORE young people in the country are concerned about the cost of living and job opportunities.

According to the Tebbutt-Times poll that gauged the opinions of people on the top election issues, those between the ages of 18 to 29 outlined cost of living, jobs, wages, poverty and infrastructure as the major issues.

More males in the Central Division chose cost of living and jobs as their top election issues followed by the Western Division and the Central Division.

For women, they chose social issues such as crime over jobs and poverty.

However, cost of living and availability of jobs were also part of the major election issues for women.

Significant demographic differences were seen for land issues (mentioned twice as frequently by rural respondents than those in urban locations), political stability (7.3 per cent of iTaukei vs 1.8 per cent for Fijians of Indian descent), and jobs (40 per cent for those 18-29 years compared with 23 per cent for those aged 45 and over).

The poll also revealed those aged 45 years and over chose education as one of the top election issues.

For the Northern Division, those surveyed outlined land issues as one of their major problems for 2018.

The poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher, Tebbutt Research, from a random national sample of 1001 adults 18 years and over.

Those interviewed were asked the question: "Looking forward to the 2018 elections, what do you think the top three election issues will be?"