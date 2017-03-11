Training for health specialists

/ Front page / News

STAFF of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital are better equipped to handle the 100 daily emergency cases they receive after receiving training on emergency life support and serious illnesses.

Hospital staff were part of a group of 57 medical professionals from around Fiji who received training from an emergency life support team from Australia this week.

Apart from the training, the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine International Development Fund gave training equipment worth about $F47,000.

CWM Hospital Emergency Unit acting head of department Osea Volavola said getting access to workshops overseas would cost about $3140 and they were grateful the workshops were being provided in Fiji.

"It will improve the level of healthcare services in Fiji particularly for emergency units that deal with cardiac cases, asthma, accident and trauma cases on a daily basis," Mr Volavola said.

"On a daily basis, the Emergency Unit at CWM Hospital attends to about 100 to 150 emergency cases."

The training was led by Australian Professor David Smart, who said it's aim was to improve patient care.

He said the training would enhance the skills of doctors and nurses to deal with the emergencies, including general emergencies ranging from a sick child to asthma and cardiac arrests.

CWM Hospital manager nursing Margaret Leong said the training provided great opportunities for the nurses to acquire skills for the enhancement of healthcare services in Fiji.

"While the doctors have their postgraduate emergency medicine, the nurses currently don't have any postgraduate emergency care training available through the education institutions," she said.

"That is why this training is very important for the capacity building of our nurses that provide emergency care to our patients."