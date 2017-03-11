Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Saturday 11 March

Ministers celebrate festival of colours

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, March 11, 2017

GOVERNMENT Ministers and officials joined in multicultural Holi celebrations in Suva yesterday.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival also known as the festival of colours.

Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts permanent secretary Iowane Tiko said the vibrant colours during the celebration indicated joy, love and happiness for one another and there were many legends, beliefs and significance when celebrating Holi.

"The festival itself signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring as winter ends and for many, a day to meet others, play, laugh, forgive, forget and repair broken relationships," he said.

"Putting away our differences to celebrate what really matters like our families and to service our communities is what Holi is all about."

Also present at the event were Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar, Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy, Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou and Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay.

Mr Tuitubou said people in Fiji were blessed to be living in a multicultural society as we had the opportunity to celebrate each other's festivals and events.

Government officials and education painted one another's faces with vibrant colours complemented by laughter to recognise the event.

Holi will be officially celebrated across the country on Monday.








