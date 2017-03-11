Baber: We have to be smarter

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji 7s rep Waisea Naicuqu with two fans in Vancouver, Canada. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WE have to be smarter and we have to make sure we control ourselves, Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber said of his side.

With 14 yellow cards and one red card — more than any other team in the series — Baber's challenge this weekend is ensuring disciplined players.

"We are working hard on the players staying in the game for as long as possible," he said. "Teams have come against us playing a physical game. They obviously know that they will have to stop us playing and you know the combat happens within a game. I think in a couple of times we haven't reacted well and we have to be smarter than that.

"We have to be more accurate probably on one-on-one tackles â€¦ we play the game 100 per cent with or without the ball. And being 100 per cent with the ball means you score some great tries."

"You can be 100 per cent without the ball but you've got to be smart and be accurate and you do more than if you have the ball in your hands because ultimately it'll lead to a space or an error and that's what we are going through a little bit at the moment.

"I know this is good learning and development for the group â€¦ yes, we came short of South Africa for those reasons. We outscored SA again in terms of tries, that's my big drive, my passion is scoring tries.

"We are not getting out 100 per cent right in the moment."

Baber said the difference in the final against South Africa last weekend at the USA 7s was that Fiji made more errors. In addition Vatemo Ravouvou was yellow-carded while Sevuloni Mocenacagi copped a red card.

However, Fiji's greatest strength is its strike rate or the number of passes made to score a try.

It rates higher than any side.

"It's great. I love the way we play with the ball, how the players construct tries â€¦ I scratch my head sometimes how we actually scored some of the great tries. We've got to be equally proud and equally accurate when we haven't got the ball as well and we are working hard to do it.

"It's a little bit of habitual change, the big one is not to forget that some of these players are coming from in terms of age and experience or lack of experience. For some of them it's their first HSBC series, there's only one way to learn."