Baber names team for Vancouver 7s

Update: 7:52AM VODAFONE 7s coach Gareth Baber has named Nacanieli Labalaba as the 13th man for the HSBC Canada 7s, which starts in Vancouver early tomorrow morning Fiji time.
The side had its final training session a few hours ago at the BC Place Stadium where the tournament will be held.
Labalaba will be brought in if one of the 12 players are injured. He arrived late last night from Fiji as a replacement for injured winger Joeli Lutumailagi and trained with the team this morning.
Sevuloni Mocenacagi who has a three match suspension for a red card last week will not play this week.
Fiji team: Nemani Nagusa, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Kalione Nasoko, Setareki Bituniyata, Mesulame Kunavula, Apisai Domolailai, Jerry Tuwai, Osea Kolinisau, Alivereti Veitokani, Vatemo Ravouvou, Waisea Nacumu, Samisoni Viriviri.