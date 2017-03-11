Baber names team for Vancouver 7s

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kilione Nasoko in control of the ball during the Vodafone Fiji 7s team captain's run at the BC Stadium in Vancouver this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 7:52AM VODAFONE 7s coach Gareth Baber has named Nacanieli Labalaba as the 13th man for the HSBC Canada 7s, which starts in Vancouver early tomorrow morning Fiji time.

The side had its final training session a few hours ago at the BC Place Stadium where the tournament will be held.

Labalaba will be brought in if one of the 12 players are injured. He arrived late last night from Fiji as a replacement for injured winger Joeli Lutumailagi and trained with the team this morning.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi who has a three match suspension for a red card last week will not play this week.