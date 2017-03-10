Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Qualified boatmen can save lives

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 8:42PM Being trained and getting certified to handle boats can save lives.

Speaking during the Boat Masters and Class 6 training graduation in the village of Yaro on Kia today Divisional Youth Officer North Taniela Tuinaceva said participants of the two week workshop learnt to prioritise safety of passengers.

Mr Tuinaceva reminded graduates that the lives of villagers should be prioritised at all times.

Mr Tuinaceva represented Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana who could not be present at the graduation because he was sick.








