Qualified boatmen can save lives

Speaking during the Boat Masters and Class 6 training
graduation in the village of Yaro on Kia today Divisional Youth Officer North
Taniela Tuinaceva said participants of the two week workshop learnt to
prioritise safety of passengers.
Mr Tuinaceva reminded graduates that the lives of villagers
should be prioritised at all times.
Mr Tuinaceva represented Assistant Minister for Youth and
Sports Iliesa Delana who could not be present at the graduation because he was
sick.