Qualified boatmen can save lives

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Yaro on Kia Island garland chief guest Iliesa Delana (Right) and Sports Development Officer North Saiasi Bose during yesterday�s graduation. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 8:42PM Being trained and getting certified to handle boats can save lives.

Speaking during the Boat Masters and Class 6 training graduation in the village of Yaro on Kia today Divisional Youth Officer North Taniela Tuinaceva said participants of the two week workshop learnt to prioritise safety of passengers.

Mr Tuinaceva reminded graduates that the lives of villagers should be prioritised at all times.

Mr Tuinaceva represented Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana who could not be present at the graduation because he was sick.