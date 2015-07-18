Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Friday 10 March

Lakena murder trial begins

AQELA SUSU
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 8:36PM THE trial date for three men charged with murder in relation to the death of a 25-year-old labourer of Lakena in Nausori has been set from March 24 to March 31 this year.

Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

The initial trial date was set from March 20 to March 24.

This trial date was vacated by Justice Temo this afternoon after State counsel, Susana Serukai asked the court for time to furnish defence with a statement from the doctor who was in charge of the transportation of the victim from Nausori Health Centre to CWH Hospital.

The alleged offence took place on July 18, 2015.

All three have been remanded in custody. They will reappear in court on March 17.








