Spring King in for Police

Update: 8:34PM FORMER Pacific Sprint King is making a name in the 7s field playing for the Police Blues in the Uluinakau 7s at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Playing in his first ever tournament with Police, Banuve is keen to learn as much as he can and to prove himself on the field.

�I am enjoying playing rugby. The training is a lot different a lot more endurance is involved and that wasn�t part of my athletics skills,� the Bau sprint star said.

Bans as many know him said he was a lot more adept at power sprinting so the �stop start game� style of rugby7s was bit difficult but he added the team was using his existing gifts well.

�I am adapting to it the basic skills and the atmosphere and as I test out the Sand dunes and it has really helped me a lot and I feel a lot more fitter now compared to when I was playing in other tournaments,� Tabakaucoro said.