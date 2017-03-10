Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Spring King in for Police

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 8:34PM FORMER Pacific Sprint King is making a name in the 7s field playing for the Police Blues in the Uluinakau 7s at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Playing in his first ever tournament with Police, Banuve is keen to learn as much as he can and to prove himself on the field.

�I am enjoying playing rugby. The training is a lot different a lot more endurance is involved and that wasn�t part of my athletics skills,� the Bau sprint star said.

Bans as many know him said he was a lot more adept at power sprinting so the �stop start game� style of rugby7s was bit difficult but he added the team was using his existing gifts well.

�I am adapting to it the basic skills and the atmosphere and as I test out the Sand dunes and it has really helped me a lot and I feel a lot more fitter now compared to when I was playing in other tournaments,� Tabakaucoro said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  4. Indiscipline on the rise
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. Labalaba carries hope of the Mamanucas
  8. 'Know bylaws'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Japan gives more for Winston rehab

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)