Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police aim big

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 8:32PM THE POLICE teams are hoping to win the Uluinakau 7s as they build up to the Marist 7s.

Manager Jokatama Qio said they are trying to retain the momentum and restore glory to the force.

�We�ve been preparing well for the past few months and the objective this year is to build up a new team as we�ve got some new and young players.

�Some of the players have moved on and the others are still here and that is why we�re starting to breed new players with the inclusion of Banuve Tabakaucoro who requested to come and play for Police.

�This is a learning stream for him so playing for Police is a learning process for him and we trying not to over utilise them but to use him at the right place but we have been preparing well and to win our last few games we know that we can do it,� Qio said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  4. Indiscipline on the rise
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. Labalaba carries hope of the Mamanucas
  8. 'Know bylaws'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Japan gives more for Winston rehab

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)