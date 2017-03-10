Police aim big

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:32PM THE POLICE teams are hoping to win the Uluinakau 7s as they build up to the Marist 7s.

Manager Jokatama Qio said they are trying to retain the momentum and restore glory to the force.

�We�ve been preparing well for the past few months and the objective this year is to build up a new team as we�ve got some new and young players.

�Some of the players have moved on and the others are still here and that is why we�re starting to breed new players with the inclusion of Banuve Tabakaucoro who requested to come and play for Police.

�This is a learning stream for him so playing for Police is a learning process for him and we trying not to over utilise them but to use him at the right place but we have been preparing well and to win our last few games we know that we can do it,� Qio said.