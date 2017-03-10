Broken glass debuts at Uluinakau7s

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:31PM FORMED just last week, Broken Glass is a team of friends just here to enjoy playing rugby 7s.

The youths of Davuilevu originate from various province who formed a bond a kava session celebrating the visit of a friend from Australia.

The name came from putting together the names of the 39 players.

The team played at the Uluinakau7s with the goal of getting some game time in preparation for a future trip to the Geelong7s in Melbourne, Australia.

Coach Tubola Ravoka said many of the players were unemployed and either still in and some are still in school and University so to be playing here is to get some game time.

�We�re all friends and just for the love rugby we decided to form a team and it was just six days training and here we are playing in one of the best 7s tournament.

�We have been fundraising and during a trip to Ovalau we went to harvest Yaqona and came back sold it and we paid for our fee for Uluinakau 7s and the leftovers is for our visa.

�This is basically getting all the unemployed youths together and play rugby because everybody loves playing rugby specially 7s so we�re here not to win but to enjoy ourselves for the love of rugby,� Ravoka said.