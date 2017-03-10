Warriors get narrow victory over Tonga

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sailosi Dawai of Telecom Fiji Warriors is stopped by the Tongan A defence during their Pacific Challenge match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:14PM TELECOM Fiji Warriors narrowly escaped with a victory due to a lapse of concentration that saw a late resurgence by Tonga A side, but the Fiji Warriors went on to win 38-30 their match at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva, yesterday.

Fiji Warriors head coach Senirusi Seruvakula said the players dropped their focus during the second half that led to the Tongan comeback.

"We had a lot of opportunities and we did not take them and in this kind of competition when you have an opportunity you take it," Seruvakula said.

Tonga A head coach Isi Fatani said it was a very hard fought game and he congratulated his players for showing a lot of heart all throughout the game with their never say die attitude.

They will be taking on Samoa A while the Fiji Warriors will be taking on Junior Japan next week Tuesday at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.