Warriors get narrow victory over Tonga

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 8:14PM TELECOM Fiji Warriors narrowly escaped with a victory due to a lapse of concentration that saw a late resurgence by Tonga A side, but the Fiji Warriors went on to win 38-30 their match at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva, yesterday.

Fiji Warriors head coach Senirusi Seruvakula said the players dropped their focus during the second half that led to the Tongan comeback.

"We had a lot of opportunities and we did not take them and in this kind of competition when you have an opportunity you take it," Seruvakula said.

Tonga A head coach Isi Fatani said it was a very hard fought game and he congratulated his players for showing a lot of heart all throughout the game with their never say die attitude.

They will be taking on Samoa A while the Fiji Warriors will be taking on Junior Japan next week Tuesday at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.








