Japan win opens Pacific Challenge

Update: 7:49PM JAPAN defended the field at Laucala well when they fought off a late blooming Samoan side at opening of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge today.
Closing the game 31-34 in their favour, the Junior Japan side
kept Samoa A trailing through most of the match.
Although Samoan opened up the points table with the opening
try to Talaga Alafipo, Japan responded with a converted try to Tevita Tatafu
who went on to score another 2 tries in the match.
Samoa came back fighting in the last 20 minutes of the game
which the Japanese didn't respond very well to, losing focus captain Kosuke
Horikoshi admitted post match.
Time ran out for the Manu Samoans as the buzzer sounded at
31-34 to Japan.