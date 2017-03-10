Japan win opens Pacific Challenge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Samoa A and Junior Japan players contest the ball during the World Rugby Pacific Challenge opener. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:49PM JAPAN defended the field at Laucala well when they fought off a late blooming Samoan side at opening of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge today.

Closing the game 31-34 in their favour, the Junior Japan side kept Samoa A trailing through most of the match.

Although Samoan opened up the points table with the opening try to Talaga Alafipo, Japan responded with a converted try to Tevita Tatafu who went on to score another 2 tries in the match.

Samoa came back fighting in the last 20 minutes of the game which the Japanese didn't respond very well to, losing focus captain Kosuke Horikoshi admitted post match.

Time ran out for the Manu Samoans as the buzzer sounded at 31-34 to Japan.