Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Japan win opens Pacific Challenge

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 7:49PM JAPAN defended the field at Laucala well when they fought off a late blooming Samoan side at opening of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge today.

Closing the game 31-34 in their favour, the Junior Japan side kept Samoa A trailing through most of the match.

Although Samoan opened up the points table with the opening try to Talaga Alafipo, Japan responded with a converted try to Tevita Tatafu who went on to score another 2 tries in the match.

Samoa came back fighting in the last 20 minutes of the game which the Japanese didn't respond very well to, losing focus captain Kosuke Horikoshi admitted post match.

Time ran out for the Manu Samoans as the buzzer sounded at 31-34 to Japan.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  4. Indiscipline on the rise
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. Labalaba carries hope of the Mamanucas
  8. 'Know bylaws'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Japan gives more for Winston rehab

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)