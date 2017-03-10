NZ-based Fijians join Fiji football

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:58PM NEW ZEALAND-based Fijian players James Hoyt and Rinal Prasad will join the Vodafone Fiji football side on Sunday.

The duo will prepare for the 2018 stage three FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers in the next two weeks.

Fiji Football Association acting president and national team director Tarunesh Reddy confirmed that the duo had been called into the national squad by the Fijian coach Christhope Gamel.

Fiji will play New Zealand All Whites on March 25 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will kick off at 1 pm.