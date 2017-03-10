Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NZ-based Fijians join Fiji football

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 5:58PM NEW ZEALAND-based Fijian players James Hoyt and Rinal Prasad will join the Vodafone Fiji football side on Sunday.

The duo will prepare for the 2018 stage three FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers in the next two weeks.

Fiji Football Association acting president and national team director Tarunesh Reddy confirmed that the duo had been called into the national squad by the Fijian coach Christhope Gamel.

Fiji will play New Zealand All Whites on March 25 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will kick off at 1 pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  4. Indiscipline on the rise
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. Labalaba carries hope of the Mamanucas
  8. 'Know bylaws'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Japan gives more for Winston rehab

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)